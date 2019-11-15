Business
UK vows to seek 'hard bargain' in US trade talks
March 2, 2020 2:39 pm
Boris Johnson has promised to “drive a hard bargain” as he set out the UK’s negotiating position for a post-Brexit free trade deal with the US.
The government said a deal would boost the UK economy by £3.4bn and particularly benefit Scotland, England’s north-east and the Midlands.
It pledged to maintain high food standards and said the NHS would not be for sale.
But a union leader has warned against the UK “cosying up to Donald Trump”.
It comes as UK-EU talks aimed at reaching a trade agreement formally kick off on Monday in Brussels.