UK vows to seek 'hard bargain' in US trade talks

Boris Johnson has promised to “drive a hard bargain” as he set out the UK’s negotiating position for a post-Brexit free trade deal with the US.

The government said a deal would boost the UK economy by £3.4bn and particularly benefit Scotland, England’s north-east and the Midlands.

It pledged to maintain high food standards and said the NHS would not be for sale.

But a union leader has warned against the UK “cosying up to Donald Trump”.

It comes as UK-EU talks aimed at reaching a trade agreement formally kick off on Monday in Brussels.