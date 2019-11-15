UK-US trade talks will not be an easy ride

Navigating relationships via video calls has become a defining feature of the lockdown – and policymakers are no exception.

As International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and the US trade representative Robert Lighthizer kick off talks remotely, they’re hoping that a long distance courtship won’t be an obstacle to deeper ties – a deal which boosts output and jobs by cutting the charges and restrictions on trade.

The “special relationship” is already a lucrative one. More than £220bn worth of goods and services are traded between the two nations, their companies responsible for millions of jobs on the other’s home turf.

Article continues after advertisement

The UK is hoping to capitalise on its new-found ability to strike free-trade deals with more opportunities for exporters of cars, ceramics and whisky, for example.

However, this won’t be an easy ride into the sunset.

Both sides are desperate for speed, to show at least some easy wins, perhaps in areas such as manufactured goods or financial services.

But there are sticking points. The US wants more access for its farmers to British markets, cue talk of chlorinated chicken and hormone treated beef.

President Trump is unlikely to back down on this as he tries to woo voters ahead of an election in country where one in six workers have filed for unemployment benefits in recent weeks.