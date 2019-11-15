UK to open up European holidays from 6 July

UK holidaymakers are expected to be allowed to travel to Spain, France and Greece this summer after ministers confirmed people returning from certain countries will not have to quarantine.

The rules will be relaxed on 6 July after a review of health measures.

The full list of travel corridors with the UK will be published next week.

Article continues after advertisement

Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Turkey, Germany and Norway are also expected to feature but it is thought Portugal and Sweden will not.

A government spokesman said the new rules would give people “the opportunity for a summer holiday abroad” while also boosting the UK economy – but stressed the relaxation depended on risks staying low.

A traffic light system will be introduced – with countries classified as green, amber and red depending on the prevalence of coronavirus. The government said it “wouldn’t hesitate to put on the brakes” if the situation changes.

Portugal has seen a rise in the number of new cases in and around Lisbon recently, while Sweden is also unlikely to be on the list because the infection rate there is higher than in the UK. They are both likely to be classified as red.

But the government spokesman conceded there would be nothing to stop someone avoiding quarantine by flying into a Spanish airport, driving over the border into Portugal for their holiday and returning by the same route.