UK sets guidelines for air travel

The UK government has published guidelines designed to minimise coronavirus flying risks.

The recommendations say that all luggage should be checked in, passengers should wear face coverings in the airport, and that face-to-face contact with staff should be minimised.

The Department of Transport said its advice remained that people should avoid non-essential travel.

The guidance drew swift criticism from within the struggling airline industry.

Airline Ryanair said the hand luggage advice was “nonsensical”, noting that checked-in bags are handled by multiple people, whereas hand luggage is only touched by the passenger.

It recommended instead that passengers minimise checked-in luggage, in favour of one or two pieces of hand luggage.

The aviation industry has been hit hard by coronavirus travel restrictions, with Airlines UK warning that quarantine rules “would effectively kill of air travel”.