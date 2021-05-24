UK rejects Russian demand to sell share in satellite firm

The UK has rejected Russian demands for it to sell its share in internet firm OneWeb to allow a satellite launch.

A Soyuz rocket carrying 36 OneWeb satellites is on the launch pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Russia’s space agency Roscomos demanded guarantees the spacecraft would not be used for military purposes.

It then said it would not launch the rocket unless the UK sold its share in OneWeb – but business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng rejected this.

“There’s no negotiation on OneWeb: the UK government is not selling its share,” tweeted Mr Kwarteng.

According to Russian news agency TASS, Mr Rogozin said the OneWeb contract had been paid in full and the funds would not be returned.

“We received all the money for it for the manufacture of launch vehicles, upper-stages and for the necessary launch services.

“This money, due to force majeure circumstances that have arisen as a result of the aggressive policy of the West and the sanctions that are applied against Russia, this money will remain in Russia,” the Roscosmos boss stated.

The space agency’s twitter feed later went a step further, demanding the “hostile” UK government withdraw its shareholding from the London-headquartered company.

Mr Rogozin posted a video showing pad workers at Baikonur covering over the flags of the UK, US and Japan from the fairing of Friday’s rocket.