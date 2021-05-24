Home

UK must prepare for more economic shocks, says TUC

| @BBCWorld
September 13, 2021 10:54 am
Frances O'Grady [Source: BBC]

The UK needs to be better prepared for future economic shocks, says the TUC.

“COVID is not going to be a one-off,” the union federation’s general secretary, Frances O’Grady, will tell its annual congress later on Monday.

“Climate chaos is here already and the longer we put off getting to net zero, the more disruptive it will be,” she will add.

At the same time, the CBI is urging the government to avoid further big post-pandemic tax increases on business.

CBI director general Tony Danker will say in a speech later on Monday that ministers must make “big choices” to help business investment.

Instead, there is a risk the government will use business taxes to “carry the load” following last week’s announcement of new levies to fund social care, he will say.

Such a policy is not without consequences for growth, he will add.

