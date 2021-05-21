UK makes free-trade offer to Australia despite farmers' fears

Home

| @BBCWorld
May 22, 2021 9:12 am
Australia's mining industry is a major driver of exports to the UK. [Source: BBC]

The UK has offered trade deal terms to Australia under which both countries would phase out taxes on imports over 15 years.

The cabinet was reportedly split on what terms to propose, amid concerns UK beef and lamb farmers could be undercut by larger Australian producers.

But the dispute was apparently resolved after Boris Johnson pushed for unity.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss formally made the UK offer to her Australian counterpart on Friday.

If accepted, it would also lead to quotas – limits – on tax-free trade between the two countries to be phased out.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has warned that freeing up the UK-Australian trade in meat will lead to hundreds of British cow and sheep breeders going out of business.

