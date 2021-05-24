Home

Business

UK inhaler firm backs £1bn bid by Marlboro-maker

August 13, 2021 4:05 am

Directors at UK inhaler company Vectura have recommended shareholders accept a £1bn bid from tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PMI).

The Marlboro cigarette maker’s offer of £1.65 per share beat a rival bid from US private equity group Carlyle, whose final offer was £1.55 per share.

Vectura makes inhaled medicines and devices to treat respiratory illnesses such as asthma.

Dozens of health groups had urged Vectura to reject the firm’s offer.

The health groups warned that the deal would significantly harm the future prospects of the healthcare company, as it will deter top lung researchers and scientists unwilling to work for a tobacco company.

Shares in Vectura, which counts Novartis and GSK among its customers, have soared 33% in value since Carlyle’s first offer in May.

