UK-based chip designer sold to US firm Nvidia

UK-based computer chip designer ARM Holdings is being sold to the American graphics chip specialist Nvidia.

The deal values ARM at $40bn (£31.2bn), four years after it was bought by Japanese conglomerate Softbank for $32bn.

ARM’s technology is at the heart of most smartphones, among many other devices.

Article continues after advertisement

Nvidia has promised to keep the business based in the UK, to hire more staff, and to retain ARM’s brand.

It added that the deal would create “the premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence” (AI).

A number of business leaders have signed an open letter calling on the Prime Minister to stop the merger.

A senior government source told the BBC that it would not block the sale, but said conditions could be imposed on the takeover.