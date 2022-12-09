UK banking rules face biggest shake-up in more than 30 years

[Source: BBC]

The government is set to announce what it describes as one of the biggest overhauls of financial regulation for more than three decades.

It is expected to loosen rules on banks introduced after the financial crisis in 2008 when some banks faced collapse.

The changes will be presented as an example of post-Brexit freedom to tailor regulation specifically to the needs and strengths of the UK economy.

Critics will say it risks forgetting the lessons of the financial crisis.

The plans to ease regulations on financial services are being described as a second “Big Bang” – a reference to the deregulation of financial services by Margaret Thatcher’s government in 1986.

Rules that forced banks to legally separate their retail lending arms from their riskier investment operations will be reviewed, as will rules governing the hiring, monitoring and sanctioning of senior finance executives.

The government has already announced it will scrap a cap on bankers’ bonuses and allow insurance companies to invest in long-term assets like housing and windfarms to boost investment and help its levelling up agenda.