UK airlines warn quarantine will 'kill air travel'

May 4, 2020 12:24 pm
Airlines have reacted angrily to government suggestions that the UK could implement a 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in the country. [Source: BBC]

Airlines have reacted angrily to government suggestions that the UK could implement a 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in the country.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said he was “actively looking at these issues so that when we have infection rates within the country under control we’re not importing”.

But Airlines UK said such a measure “would effectively kill air travel”.

It warned that the UK risked shutting itself from the rest of the world.

