Uber and Lyft sued by California, accused of denying driver benefits

The state of California has sued ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft, accusing them of denying their drivers paid sick leave and other benefits.

In the lawsuit, Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the companies are wrongly classifying their drivers as independent contractors, instead of employees.

The move follows the landmark law the state passed last year to clarify rules for so-called gig-workers.

Uber said it would contest the claims.

The transportation giant and smaller rival Lyft had unsuccessfully opposed California’s law when it was under discussion last year, saying it would reduce flexibility valued by drivers.

The companies are now trying to win support among state voters for ballot proposal that would exempt them from the law. Uber has also challenged the law in court.