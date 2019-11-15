U.S. stock futures fall as infections spike hits confidence

U.S. stock futures dropped in early Asian trade on Monday as rising coronavirus cases in the United States raised more doubts about a quick economic rebound from the massive downturn triggered by the pandemic.

U.S. S&P 500 futures ESc1 were down 0.4% at 2323 GMT, having fallen as much as 1.05% in earlier trade.

Chicago-traded futures NIYc1 indicate Japan’s Nikkei .N225 is on course to fall 1.3%.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would temporarily shut 11 U.S. stores as coronavirus cases continue to rise in southern and western states.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows new U.S. cases on Saturday hit the highest level since early May.