U.S. stock futures fall as infections spike hits confidence

Reuters
June 22, 2020 2:17 pm
Passersby wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. [Source: Reuters]

U.S. stock futures dropped in early Asian trade on Monday as rising coronavirus cases in the United States raised more doubts about a quick economic rebound from the massive downturn triggered by the pandemic.

U.S. S&P 500 futures ESc1 were down 0.4% at 2323 GMT, having fallen as much as 1.05% in earlier trade.

Chicago-traded futures NIYc1 indicate Japan’s Nikkei .N225 is on course to fall 1.3%.

Article continues after advertisement

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would temporarily shut 11 U.S. stores as coronavirus cases continue to rise in southern and western states.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows new U.S. cases on Saturday hit the highest level since early May.

