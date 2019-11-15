U.S. probes touchscreen failures in Tesla Model S cars

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it had opened an investigation into 63,000 Tesla Model S cars after reports of media-control unit failures that led to the loss of the use of touchscreens.

The auto safety agency said the preliminary evaluation, covering 2012-2015 model year vehicles, comes after it received 11 complaints alleging premature failure of the media-control unit due to memory wear-out.

A complete unit failure results in the loss of audible and visual touchscreen features, such as infotainment, navigation, and web browsing, and loss of the rear-camera image display when in reverse gear, the agency said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NHTSA said the failure does not affect vehicle-control systems.