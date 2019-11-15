U.S. government proposes rolling back protections for big tech

The U.S. Justice Department proposed that Congress take up legislation to curb protections big tech platforms like Alphabet’s Google and Facebook have had for decades.

This as a senior official said, following through on U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to crack down on tech giants.

The goal of the proposal, which is being finalized, is to push tech companies to address criminal content on their platforms such as child exploitation, terrorism or cyber stalking, and boost transparency for users when the outlets take down lawful material, the senior Justice Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

For it to become law, U.S. lawmakers would need to propose and approve legislation based on the department’s recommendations.

The president, who has battled Twitter and other tech companies over alleged censorship of conservative voices on social media platforms, said in late May he would propose legislation to potentially scrap or weaken the law shielding internet companies, in an extraordinary attempt to regulate outlets where he has been criticized.