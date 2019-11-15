Two projects earmarked for Nasinu

Two major projects have been earmarked for the Nasinu Township which has a population of over 92 thousand.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the two projects include Narere swimming pool and the Valelevu Stadium.

Kumar says preliminary work for both the projects have started.

She says as for the Valelevu Stadium they are in discussion with the Chinese government in terms of funding and ideas.

“We want to turn the Valelevu stadium into an area where the stadium should be able to have an event center as well because we do realise that Nasinu is highly populated and they need area and they need an events center for various functions they want to hold.”

She says the design and engineering plans have been completed and they are now in the process of identifying a contractor.