Business

Two businesses lose $400k in online scam

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
March 16, 2022 4:50 pm
FIU Director, Razim Buksh.

The Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has received two reports this year of online business scams, amounting to $400,000.

FIU Director, Razim Buksh, says they’ve seen a continuation of similar cases of online business compromise scams.

“This year alone, we have noticed two large transactions amounting to $400,000 that were sent to cyber-criminals under the Business E-mail Compromise Scheme, where you will be given the impression that the supplier that you are buying goods and services from is the same or has the same email address and the money is diverted to the cyber criminals bank account.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fijians need to exercise due care, diligence and prudence and not open attachments that are unsolicited.

Buksh says the FIU has analyzed 132 reports of online scams over the 24-month pandemic period, and out of this figure, 80 were linked to online romance scams.

