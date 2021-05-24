Home

COVID-19 cases grow, new area of concern in Lautoka|20% of infections could become severely ill|Response strategy changes, severe cases take priority|Domestic repatriation program on hold|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|CWM to transition into green hospital|Fijians to learn how to defend against COVID-19|50% of targeted population has received first jab|489 members supported through home loan assistance|SIDS economies will struggle post COVID|Development partners pledge further support|Goundar Shipping takes precautionary measure|Over 100 COVID-19 cases in Tailevu villages alone|Low vaccination turnout in Bua|People of Ra urged to not let their guard down|President acknowledges Australia for assistance|Fiji Chamber of Commerce supports vaccination campaign|Over 300 new infections with four deaths|Ministry launches vaccine dashboard|Dosing interval to be reduced: Dr Devi|We must be prepared for future pandemics: PM|Test positivity continues upward trend|More patients with severe disease testing positive|Raiwai community steps up
Business

Two businesses in Ba closed due to suspected COVID-19 cases 

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 1, 2021 12:35 pm

Island Pharmacy and Shop and Save in Ba have both closed following suspected cases of COVID-19.

FBC News understands that staff and management at both businesses were swabbed this morning by the Ministry of Health.

It is also understood that an employee of Shop and Save is said to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

