Twitter tells users to be nice and think twice before replying

| @BBCWorld
May 6, 2021 2:53 pm

Twitter will now prompt users to review and revise “potentially harmful or offensive” replies.

The social media platform, which has often faced criticism over abusive user behaviour, tested the feature last year.

Twitter said the tests showed that the prompts reduced offensive replies.

On Wednesday, the company said it would roll the prompts out to English language accounts using Twitter on Apple and Android.

In a blog post, Twitter said they had found that prompts led 34% of people to revise their initial reply or to decide against sending their reply at all.

Users composed, on average, 11% fewer offensive replies after being prompted for the first time, Twitter said.

