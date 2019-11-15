Home

Twitter tells staff to work from home

March 3, 2020 3:59 pm
Twitter has told its employees to work from home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus [Source: BBC]

Twitter has told its employees to work from home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a blog post, the social media giant said it was mandatory for staff in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea to work remotely.

The company also said it was “strongly encouraging” all of its 5,000 employees around the world to not come into work.

It comes a day after the firm banned all non-essential business travel and events for its workers.

The company had already announced that it was pulling out of this month’s South by Southwest media conference in Austin, Texas.

Twitter’s head of human resources Jennifer Christie said: “Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus for us – and the world around us.”

