Twitter silences some verified accounts after wave of hacks

A series of high-profile Twitter accounts were hijacked on Wednesday, with some of the platform’s top voices.

This is including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality television show star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama, billionaire Elon Musk, and rapper Kanye West, among many others – used to solicit digital currency.

The cause of the breach was not immediately clear and – more than an hour after the first wave of hacks – Twitter took the extraordinary step of preventing at least some verified accounts from publishing messages altogether.

It was not clear whether all verified users were affected but, if so, it would have a huge impact on the platform and its users.

Verified users include celebrities and journalists, but also governments, politicians and heads of state.

Twitter didn’t offer clarification but said in a statement that users “may be unable to tweet or reset your password while they review and address this incident.”