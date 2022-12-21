Twitter is hit by dozens of legal complaints by ex-employees

[Source: Aljazeera]

Twitter Inc on Tuesday was accused by 100 former employees of various legal violations stemming from Elon Musk’s takeover of the company, including targeting women for layoffs and failing to pay promised severance.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for the workers, said she had filed 100 demands for arbitration against Twitter that make similar claims to four class action lawsuits pending in California federal court.

The workers all signed agreements to bring legal disputes against the company in arbitration rather than court, Liss-Riordan said, which means they will likely be barred from participating in the class actions.

Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, who paid $44bn to acquire the social media platform, and hundreds more subsequently resigned.

The arbitration demands accuse Twitter of sex discrimination, breach of contract, and illegally terminating employees who were on medical or parental leave.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has denied violating the law requiring advanced notice and has not yet responded to the other claims.