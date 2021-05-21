Twitter finds racial bias in image-cropping AI

Twitter’s automatic cropping of images had underlying issues that favoured white individuals over black people, and women over men, the company said.

It comes months after its users highlighted potential problems with the algorithm, which cropped large photos.

The social network’s follow-up research has now confirmed the problem.

Twitter said it has already started phasing out the older system, with an update to mobile apps that gave more accurate image previews.

Under the old system, the algorithm would do its best to centre the view of very tall or wide images in a way that would frame people’s faces or other interesting parts of the image.

But it did not always work perfectly.