Twitter fears for freedom of expression in India

May 28, 2021 3:11 pm
Delhi police say the visit was part of the investigation to serve notice to Twitter. [Source: BBC]

Twitter has expressed concern over freedom of expression in India, days after police visited its offices.

The police served notice to the social media giant after it labelled a ruling party tweet “manipulated media”.

Twitter had applied the label to a post by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The government has said Twitter must obey the law. Tensions between the government and media firms have risen over new rules for digital content.

Leaders of the BJP had shared screenshots of a document on Twitter recently that they said had been created by the main opposition Congress party to highlight government failures over the handling of the pandemic.

Under Twitter rules, it applies such tags to posts that include “media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated”.

