Twitter drama continues with blue-tick confusion

Twitter halted its new $8 blue tick subscription offering on Friday in the latest head spinning reversal at the social media platform since billionaire Elon Musk bought the company.

The move came as a number of accounts impersonating big brands received the blue tick, previously a signal that the firm had verified the user as real.

In one instance, a user claiming to be drugs firm Eli Lilly said “insulin was free”.

Twitter did not comment.

The incident added to the concerns about how Mr Musk’s leadership was affecting the spread of misinformation on the platform.

“We apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account,” Eli Lilly tweeted a few hours after the prank post went up on Thursday, reiterating the name of its real Twitter handle.

The firm’s shares fell 4% on Friday amid the confusion.

US-based PR strategist Max Burns said he had seen fake accounts with the verified blue tick badge bought through Twitter Blue posing as support accounts for real airlines and asking customers who were trying to contact them on Twitter to direct message the fake accounts instead.

“How long until a prankster takes a real passenger’s ticket information and cancels their flight? Or takes their credit card info and goes on a spending spree?” he said.

“It will only take one major incident for every airline to bail on Twitter as a source of customer engagement.”

Mr Musk completed his $44bn purchase of Twitter late last month, and swiftly set about overhauling the company.

He has fired roughly 3,700 people – about half of the company’s former staff – and pushed the firm to focus on finding ways other than advertising to make money.

His first email to employees warned: “The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed.”

“Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn,” he said.