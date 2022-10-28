Twenty women graduates, after learning new cooking method

Twenty women graduated from the Makoi Vocational Centre in Nasinu with skills to prepare Malaysian cuisine.

Vocational Centre Manager Shazna Khan says the four-week course promotes the use of local ingredients to cook up delicious Malaysian dishes and desserts.

She adds that these graduates added a new feather to their cooking and pastry course in Makoi, trying their hand at Malaysian cuisine.

“Actually along the lines of having our ten-week course that we are actually running. So these ladies attending the 10 week course and incorporated with it was these four weeks program. So they will be graduating in January as well with a full completion certificate.”

Graduate, Helen Bhan says this short course complements their normal cooking classes, which will benefit her small pastry and cooking business that has been running for a few months.

“It will help me in my small business, the Malaysian cuisine which is recognized in Fiji. So that’s how I can build up with my small business. At the moment I do my small business just selling from home, some pastries and just trying to be independent.”

The Vocational Centre has been offering free courses for the past seven years to under-privileged women in cooking and pastry, sewing as well as age-care.