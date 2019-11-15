Twenty traders charged for various breaches

Twenty traders have been charged by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission for various breaches of the FCCC Act 2010.

These traders were found selling certain retail price-controlled items at an increased price, failing to display or mark the price on non-controlled and controlled items, as well as failure to issue receipts during daily inspections.

10 traders are based in the Central Eastern division, seven in West and three are from the Northern division.

Article continues after advertisement

FCCC chief executive Joel Abraham says it is a shame to see some unscrupulous traders using the COVID-19 crisis to take advantage of the consumers.

But he warns that traders should not be mistaken as they will come down hard on them.

In light of the increasing number of complaints, the FCCC has equipped and empowered a special response team to deal with such cases, swiftly and strictly.

Abraham highlighted they are also monitoring supermarkets around the clock, not just for breaches, but to ensure that there is ample stock of essential items.

Over the past two weeks the FCCC team has conducted over 950 inspections, 62 cases were filed for enforcement for which 11 are still under investigation, while caution interviews for most of this case have completed.























