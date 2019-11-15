Turtle Island crowned South Pacific’s top Resort

For a second consecutive year, Turtle Island has been crowned the number one resort in the South Pacific.

It is also ranked as the top 100 Hotels in the World by Travel + Leisure, World’s Best Awards.

Now in its 25th year, Travel + Leisure collected results of hundreds of thousands of people who took part in the annual Awards survey which was conducted before the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: travelmonitor]

Turtle Island’s managing director Richard Evanson Junior says they’re truly honoured with the award and for the continued support and love of their guests.

Evanson says this year marks Turtle Island’s 40th anniversary and this award reaffirms their long-standing commitment to delivering a high-quality guest experience.