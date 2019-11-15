Tui Macuata reflects on opportunities in sugar

Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, believes the future is bright for the sugar industry if farmers embrace new technology and modern farming practices.

Ratu Wiliame asserted that Fiji’s sugar industry has had a turbulent history and with the right approach, can get back to its glory days.

He highlighted that one of the first jobs was harvesting cane during the school holidays but then the industry became highly politicized.

He says over time the children of farmers started opting for better paying jobs in towns and even overseas.

However, the Tui Macuata says this is changing.

“The children who left the farms in the late 80s are coming back to farming to take over the farms from their parents. The reason being is that they have found out that if cane is being managed properly you will get more returns, also at the same time they are working so they have double income.”

He says some have double incomes while they work as civil servants or in businesses in town, and this diversification of income is good.

The Tui Macuata says the Fiji Sugar Corporation has addressed many issues faced by the farmers’, including the provision of tractors and trucks.