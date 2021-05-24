TTS CEO Sims resigns

The chief executive of Toyota Tsusho Limited Fiji, Craig Sims has resigned.

In a market announcement, the company says Sims will take up a senior management role in the Corporate Head Office in Brisbane, Australia, and will continue to serve as a Director on the TTS board.

Sims, in his new role, will continue to have a close association with Fiji and the TTS subsidiaries’ operations.

His departure from Fiji is scheduled for around early September, dependent on flight availability.

Sims arrived from Australia in May 2015 and worked in a regional General Manager role.

He was appointed to the TTSS chief executive in November 2016 and has held this role until current.

The TTSS board has appointed Ronald Kumar, Financial Controller, and Company Secretary, to act in the CEO’s capacity in the interim until a suitable candidate is identified.

Kumar has been with the company for the past 15 years.

Sims’ resignation and Kumar’s appointment are both effective from September 1st.