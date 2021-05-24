TTS acquires land for relocation

Toyota Tsusho Limited Fiji has acquired a new land property in the Voivoi Industrial Subdivision in Legalega, Nadi.

The acquisition worth under five million dollars is in line with its plans to relocate its Nadi dealership from its current location in Namaka, Nadi, with the prevailing lease expiring late next year.

In a market announcement, the company says it will be signing a construction agreement with Fletcher Building to commence the building of their new flagship automotive dealership.

The total investment, including the land, is estimated to be just under $16m.

With the country grappling with the effects of COVID-19, the company has also at this time stressed the importance of following all safety and health regulations to fight the outbreak.

It says vaccination within the Fiji team is high, with regular awareness of the significance of being vaccinated.

It says the business wholeheartedly supports the efforts made by the authorities in combating COVID-19 and safely re-opening our economy.