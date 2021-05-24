TTFB partners with MDF to support MSME’s

Fiji’s current COVID-19 situation has exacerbated already trying economic conditions for iTaukei and Rotuman entrepreneurs.

The iTaukei Trust Fund Board and the Market Development Facility has signed a Memorandum of Understanding that sees the establishment of Business Development Services to support iTaukei and Rotuman Micro Small and Medium Enterprises.

It says every business environment has inherent operational challenges, some are capital in nature whilst some are technical and Fiji of course is no different.

Article continues after advertisement



MDF Country Director, Malcolm Bossley [left] with iTaukei Trust Fund Board CEO Aisake Taito [Source: Supplied]

Through the MOU, both organizations are optimistic about turning some of the impediments around.

Both organizations have agreed to share information on research and activities that will improve the understanding of the MSME landscape, challenges, and opportunities in Fiji.

TTFB and MDF also have agreed to build capacity around business training and mentoring through a ‘Train the Trainers’ programme.