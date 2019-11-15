Trump signs order to address 'threat' of Chinese app

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to ban transactions with TikTok’s parent company ByteDance.

The executive order says the US “must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security”.

Under the order, beginning in 45 days, any US transaction with ByteDance will be prohibited.

TikTok denies accusations it is controlled by or shares data with the Chinese government.

On Thursday night, the US president also issued a follow-up executive order taking similar action to ban WeChat, an app owned by China-based tech giant Tencent.