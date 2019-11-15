Trump orders Chevron to halt oil production in Venezuela

The Trump administration ordered Chevron to halt oil production in Venezuela, dealing another blow to the American oil giant’s century-long relationship with the crisis-ravaged OPEC nation.

The directive, which was issued Tuesday evening, requires Chevron (CVX) to “wind down” its operation in Venezuela by December 1. It’s part of President Donald Trump’s effort to pressure the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by starving it of cash.

The last remaining American oil producer in Venezuela, Chevron had previously been granted licenses by the Treasury Department to keep production activities alive with the national oil company PDVSA, which has been sanctioned by Trump.

The order will have a limited impact on Chevron’s finances, but it deals a setback to a company that has spent decades sinking resources into Venezuela. And it will only accelerate the historic collapse of Venezuela’s oil industry.

Despite having more oil reserves than any nation on the planet, Venezuela’s production has imploded because of widespread power outages mismanagement, a humanitarian crisis and tough sanctions imposed by the United States.