Trump administration concerned about Australia's tech giant crackdown

The Trump administration has raised concerns with Australia’s competition regulator about proposed legislation that would force powerful US tech companies Google and Facebook to pay publishers for news.

Government and industry sources said the US Trade Representative made a submission to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, taking issue with elements of a proposed code that would require Google and Facebook to pay publishers for use of news content and force them to provide advance notice of changes to their algorithms.

Facebook and Google have both strongly opposed the introduction of the legislation, known as the news media bargaining code, but the involvement of the US government is a sign of the broader implications the new laws could have on global trade relationships.

Article continues after advertisement

Google’s global boss Sundar Pichai had a video conference meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison to discuss his concerns with the draft code on Thursday. Sources said the meeting was cordial and constructive.