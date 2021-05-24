Tropik Woods fulfills Chinese quota

Tropik Wood Industries Limited is working around the clock to fulfill its quota for woodchips for its Chinese market.

The third scheduled vessel from China is being loaded with woodchips at the Wairiki Mill Jetty in Bua.

Tropik Woods Chief Executive Officer, Vimlesh Kumar says they expect to load about 55,000 tonnes valued at $6.4 million.

The vessel MV Mater – the biggest woodchip vessel – arrived over the weekend and started loading yesterday.

Loading is expected to be completed by this weekend.

Two more vessels are expected over the next few months to complete the quota of five shipments this year.