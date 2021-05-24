Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Cash assistance applications open tomorrow|Movement restricted on Gau Island|Pandemic causes disruption in medicine supply|Hoteliers look to better days|SMEs urged to apply for Adaptation Grant|More alcohol related arrests|FCGP supports vaccination campaign|New Zealand sends doctor to help Fiji|COVID vaccines minimise death rates|Council urges Labasa farmers to commence harvesting|AMA aims to increase fish supply|241 new infections, 50-year-old man dies|17 die from COVID-19 so far |49% of target population receive first dose|7-day average of new cases continue to increase|New infections include prison officers|Growers urging farmers to harvest their sugarcane|Government to assist aspiring farmers|Provincial leaders urged to encourage vaccination|Labasa Mill faces cane supply issues|Taxi drivers arrested for breaches|Food ration distribution continues in the West|MOU to help address land related issues|Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks|Two hospitals close for disinfection|
Full Coverage

Business

Tropik Woods fulfills Chinese quota

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 29, 2021 3:45 pm

Tropik Wood Industries Limited is working around the clock to fulfill its quota for woodchips for its Chinese market.

The third scheduled vessel from China is being loaded with woodchips at the Wairiki Mill Jetty in Bua.

Tropik Woods Chief Executive Officer, Vimlesh Kumar says they expect to load about 55,000 tonnes valued at $6.4 million.

Article continues after advertisement

The vessel MV Mater – the biggest woodchip vessel – arrived over the weekend and started loading yesterday.

Loading is expected to be completed by this weekend.

Two more vessels are expected over the next few months to complete the quota of five shipments this year.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.