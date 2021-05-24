Tropik Pine thrives despite pandemic

Tropik Pine has secured bulk export orders from Australia for the first time in 10 years, kicking operations into high gear.

Senior Manager Operations, Anilesh Kumar says the company has gone from being closed for three months due to a shortage in demand, to now running two shifts to meet orders.

He adds their sawmill in Lautoka began a night shift yesterday so that supply is not delayed.

Article continues after advertisement

There are now established markets in Australia, New Zealand, and other Pacific Island countries.

Kumar says this is a remarkable turnaround made possible by the hard work of their team.

“We did not sit back. We explored markets and managed to secure bulk orders, secure export orders till mid-February 2022. This has resulted in us going into a double shift. We have provided additional 54 jobs as a result. This is a remarkable achievement.”

Kumar also highlighted that talks are underway to further identify new markets to boost productivity and investor confidence.