Treasure Island aims to open next month

One of the popular tourist destination in the Mamanucas, Treasure Island Resort and Spa will re-open next month despite borders being closed.

General Manager Timoci Saukuru says when they open, the target will be to attract locals to the island.

“We have gone forward and established a very special rates for our local market and that is our first target that we want to ensure that we kick start on the 1st of June next month to attract our local market because we have a lot of returnees as far as our local residents are concerned.”

Saukuru says this will also ensure they employ staff who are currently on leave without pay indefinitely.

He says the resort which initially had 147 staff was down to only 24 employees from February.

“This will be a real advantage and plus to the management because we are able to bring back our staff who are on leave without pay indefinitely so that they can come back and work and earn money for their families.”

The four star resort which is locally owned by landowners in Viseisei Village in Vuda offers 78 bures on the island.