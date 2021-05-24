Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them.

Mum of two Anna Baldwin had planned to take her two boys to Disneyland as a Christmas surprise. “I’m very upset about the French travel ban,” she said. “I was devastated.”

The family had booked tests, “and they’re not cheap”, she said. But the main problem was that the trip “was meant to be a Christmas present for my children and a complete surprise”.

Her plans are now up in the air. She says she’s already paid out for a fun Christmas, so staying in the UK means extra cost for things such as food.

“If we’ve got to stay home for Christmas it means, obviously, I’ve got to do Christmas shopping, so we’re a little bit stuck at the moment,” she said.

Anna was pinning her hopes on being able to pick up some flights on Friday to try to get into France before the restrictions come into effect.

“I’m trying to scramble now to look for flights. The only thing is, I’m a little bit nervous. Will we be able to get back?”