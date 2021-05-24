Travel restrictions lead to decline in export

Fiji Kava and dalo are amongst the most exported commodities and the demand has continuously grown over the years.

However, due to the travel restrictions, personal consignments cannot be taken to Australia and overall export has also been affected.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Ritesh Dass says the increased demand for these commodities are being met through supporting farmers and exporters in various ways.

“As we create a surplus in the agricultural systems, we are also seeing different avenues where this produce is either being consumed or converted which has seen a higher shelf line, and then we have more opportunities in terms of consumption.”

The Agriculture sector noted a 25.8 percent increase in exports last year which raked in $106 million.

The Ministry expects the figures to improve further this year.