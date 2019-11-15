Travel firms 'desperately need' government help

The UK’s travel industry has reached a “critical point” and is calling for further support to stem job losses.

Measures to curb the pandemic have already led to the loss of around 39,000 jobs, said travel industry trade body Abta.

About 65% of travel firms have had to make redundancies or start a consultation process.

Abta said the industry desperately needs “tailored support” or many more jobs would be lost.

The Association of British Travel Agents (Abta) warned that more job losses were set to come as the government’s furlough scheme is phased out, unless new support measures are introduced.

“With the government’s stop start measures, the restart of travel has not gone as hoped for the industry, and sadly businesses continue to be adversely affected and jobs are being lost at an alarming rate,” said Abta’s chief executive Mark Tanzer.

“Coming towards the end of the traditional period for peak booking, we have hit a critical point as existing government measures to support businesses begin to taper off, the consequence of which, according to this survey of ABTA Members will be ruinous for more people’s livelihoods.”

Abta said many travel firms had not yet restarted after the lockdown, with cruise firms and school travel operators still closed for business.