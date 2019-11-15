Transport subsidy for sugarcane farmers

The Rarawai Penang Cane Producers Association will provide transport subsidy to more than 4, 800 members.

President Jinendra Singh says the $1.50 per tonne subsidy rate is based on the 2018 production which will be paid today.

Singh says the decision was made following requests of subsidy from the Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki districts.

Article continues after advertisement

He says over $916, 000 will be paid to the members with no deductions.

Singh says the transport allowance will help farmers in these difficult times and help them prepare for the next harvesting season.























