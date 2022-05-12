Traditional salt-making continues

Traditional salt makers from Lomawai village in Nadroga believe the pandemic presents an opportunity to re-strategize.

More than 20 women have diversified their salt-making techniques to ensure the tradition is maintained and at the same time attract more tourists.

Salt-maker Tavenisa Natoro says Lomawai is the only village in Fiji, which has a unique and well-developed salt-making history and culture preserved well over decades.

“These traditional salts are normally used by our elders during traditional ceremonies and for sale. We continued the practice and expand it as an income-generating source as well for us.”

Natoro adds in a bid to continue this rich cultural practice, young people are also given a chance to take part.