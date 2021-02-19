Traditional leaders to monitor collection of provincial rates

The collection of provincial rates is an ongoing issue in Kadavu.

Roko Tui Kadavu, Kitione Raibevu, says they are working with traditional leaders to ensure these rates are paid on time.

“This is one thing that the traditional leaders usually go down to and deal with at their respective Vanua and through the traditional structure and traditional ordains. It’s the collection of the provincial rates for the operations of the Kadavu provincial council and office.

During the Bose Ni Vanua over the weekend in Vunisea, the issue was discussed with traditional leaders being reminded of their role in the community.