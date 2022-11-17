TradeWindow’s first half loss widens to $7.1m, revenue lifts

TradeWindow, which listed on the NZX last year, has reported a first half loss. [Source: NZ Herald]

Software tech startup TradeWindow said its net loss widened by 18 per cent to $7.1 million in the first half to September 30, despite a revenue lift.

The company, which provides digital solutions for exporters, importers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers, said its revenue jumped by 16 per cent to $2.4m, largely as a result of organic growth and the acquisition of Auckland-based software company Rfider in May this year.

TradeWindow chief executive AJ Smith said the company continued to see encouraging market demand for its solutions and had experienced continued increases in customer numbers.

“We have made pleasing progress on our strategic priorities during the half, including advancing our global trade platform, market penetration and revenue growth,” he said.

“Highlights include the milestones we are achieving to deliver our global trade platform and releasing product enhancements.”

This included the release of a new solution – ExpressDoc – a global export documentation tool.

Excluding acquisitions made since April 1, 2022, trading revenue was up 14 per cent.

Total income was $2.7m, up 1 per cent, reflecting the timing of research and development grants which are subject to Inland Revenue’s approval process.

Expenses reflect planned investments in market development and the global trade platform.

Total expenses were $8.6m, up 5 per cent.

Looking ahead, Smith said: “While TradeWindow continues to expect trading revenue to be within a range of $5.5m to $7.0m, and total income of $6.0m to $7.5m for the 2023 year, this will be inclusive of Rfider revenue, which is performing in line with expectations.

“Without including the Rfider revenue, guidance would have been at the lower end of the ranges.”

TradeWindow debuted on the NZX in November last year at a 25 per cent premium, giving it a market capitalisation of $99m.

The company saw its share price initially trade at $1.15 – up from its 92c reference price.

The stock last traded today at 65c.