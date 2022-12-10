Traders warned for prosecution by FCCC

Two traders in the Western division have been warned for prosecution by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

This as the Consumer Protection Agency has ramped up its inspections and continue to have an increased presence on the ground to cater to the festive season.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says this is to ensure that traders and service providers are in compliance with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Act 2010.

Article continues after advertisement

Abraham says between 9th and 15th December, FCCC enforcement teams conducted a total of 372 pre-Christmas inspections where two traders in the Western Division were warned for prosecution.

He says any traders that are found to be engaging in unfair or deceptive trade practices will be liable for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“We have already started our pre-Christmas baseline surveys to look at what the prices are before and during the Christmas period and again I call on businesses that may want to get involved in things like price gouging, please abstain from that, we are collecting baseline data, if you do go out and increase prices we definitely will catch you.”

Abraham says in the past, the inspection team has noted issues of non-compliance amongst some traders which include no price marking, price display, overcharging on Price Regulated Items and no marked pull dates.

He adds such inspections allow for traders, particularly those issued with infringement notices, to undertake appropriate remedial actions to ensure compliance.

The FCCC CEO adds that their team revisits the traders issued with infringement notices to follow up on the compliance level.