Traders warned against unethical practices

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission continues to receive complaints about businesses not complying with regulations.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says while they have seen a high level of compliance from traders, some are using the COVID-19 pandemic to take advantage of vulnerable customers.

Abraham says they’ve taken some traders to court in the past to set a precedent for other traders.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the FCCC believes the pandemic is tempting businesses to exploit consumers through conditional selling or hiking prices on certain items.

“It could possibly be something psychological that there is a thought that FCCC is only in Suva, Lautoka, and Labasa so they won’t be able to reach us in time.Traders don’t think we can respond that quickly. I think it’s to do with the mindset that they can make some money, nobody is there – so if no one is looking its fine”.

Abraham says they will not hesitate to take legal actions against traders found taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to exploit consumers.























