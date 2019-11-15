Traders warned against price gouging

Traders have been warned not to take advantage of the public fears during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning businesses not to overcharge consumers on goods and services.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says they will not tolerate any attempts at price gouging which is the practice of raising prices to an unfair level, especially during a state of emergency.

Abraham confirms one trader has already been fined $100,000 and ordered to pay compensation to aggrieved customer.

The Commission adds this should be a warning to unethical businesses that bad behaviour will not be tolerated.