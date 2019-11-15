Traders should be honest: Shandil

The Consumer Council of Fiji is calling on the Suva Retailers Association to be responsible and ensure that Suva on Sale offers genuine bargains to customers.

The sale is scheduled from the 5th to the 10th of next month.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says traders should be honest in the prices they offer while also urging buyers to be wary.

“Consumers still have time so they need to go around and check the prices. So when Suva is actually on sale they can compare prices and see if there is a drop and then they can take advantage of the sale.”

The last Suva on Sale was held in 2016.