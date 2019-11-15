Traders not off the hook despite 98 percent compliance

Over four-hundred and forty cases of non-compliance and consumer issues are currently pending before the courts.

While there has been a notable increase in compliance from businesses over the last few months, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says this will not stop them from charging unethical traders.

The FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the majority of the cases before the court include scam cases.

Article continues after advertisement

“This shows that previously there was a high degree of non-compliance and some of the cases being called now are 2014, 2015 and some 2017 cases. The chunk of that has to do with land scam cases, travel agent scam, online boutique scam cases so a huge chunk of these 400 cases is to do with scams that had happened previously”.

He adds the Commission has changed its strategy to ensure compliance level increases.

“With different seasons we make sure that our focus is on inspections that have to do with festivity because these things change so the type of businesses that we will be looking at will change. During Diwali and during certain festivities there is a peak in demand and because there is a peak in demand we have to make sure that the inspections and the compliance also show the same peak so what we do is we map ourselves into the market demand patterns”.

They have also increased awareness to ensure that businesses are in compliance and they understand their responsibility.